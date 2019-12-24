We’re proud of Dokubo, says Nigerian high commissioner in Ghana

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Femi Michael Abikoye on Thursday, reviewed the performance of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, with a verdict that it has recorded unprecedented achievements under Prof. Charles Dokubo as the Coordinator.

He stated this when the Amnesty boss paid him a courtesy visit on a trip to Koforidua, Eastern Region, Ghana, for an on-the- spot assessment and interaction with 32 beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme undergoing training in automobile assemblage, repairs and maintenance at the Hyundai Dream Centre.

Dokubo’s visit to the country was capped with a joint recognition on Friday, December 20, by the Northern Ghana Aid (NOGAID) and the Abantu Centre for Public Trust, which bestowed on him the Africa Peacemaker Award at the Africa Sustainable Development Awards 2019, held at the Best Western Premier Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

Ambassador Abikoye commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his choice of Prof. Dokubo to refocus the Amnesty Programme to its original mandate. He said the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana and, indeed, all Nigerians in the country are proud of his achievements within a short period in office.

“I welcome you formally you to the Nigeria High Commission, and say a very big congratulation on the award bestowed on you. You know this award is an indication of what the Amnesty Programme has been able to do. So, for you to get an award like this outside your place, you know that somebody somewhere must have been seeing your impact in the work you are doing. I thank God you are making us proud here; it’s a statement that when a Nigerian is being recognized, we are all recognized…

It’s actually a reflection of what Mr. President is trying to inspire, that anywhere we find ourselves, we should be able to make an impact. For you to be recognised internationally means that the Amnesty Programme still needs to do more, because an excellent work when recognized is a push for another wonderful work. I think we actually need to thank Mr. President for making this (Amnesty Programme) available, and for finding you fit to be on this particular seat, I think it is another wonderful recognition”.

Responding, Dokubo who was accompanied on the visit by two members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Steve Azaiki and Hon. Eta Mbora, expressed gratitude to the envoy and all officials of the Nigeria High Commission for the warm reception accorded him and said the visit will enrich his knowledge and performance.

At the Hyundai Dream Centre in Koforidua, he urged beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme undergoing training in automobiles to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and be focused in their study. While assuring them of prompt release of their entitlements, Dokubo said he was at the training centre to interact with them and address challenges.

Leader of the Amnesty Programme beneficiaries at the training centre, Mr. Omieh Orlando, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, commended Dokubo for restoring their hope and ensuring prompt payment of their allowances. He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the Amnesty Programme in his determination to reposition the Niger Delta region.

“We thank Prof. Dokubo for this opportunity and we are hoping that we’ll be empowered at the end of the training to enable us stand out in the community of mechanics. This is a certified training that if one comes out, we should be able to own our workshops with the empowerment scheme that will be given to us; we should be able to have our individual workshops and give back to the society, what the Federal Government has done for us. We are going to give our best to the society and make it a better place for living”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Africa Peacemaker Award bestowed on Prof. Dokubo, a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Eta Mbora, described it as recognition for passion and commitment to deepen peace in the Niger Delta.

“The event is one big and good one; the award is recognition of his profaned passion and work to stabilize the peace in the Niger Delta. More importantly, that it’s coming from outside Nigeria, from a group that is recognized internationally. I also want to say this is a boost for him to go sit down to review his activities, review his works and the ones he hasn’t been able to put in place, he should begin to draw inferences, draw ideas as to how to go about to do this job more effectively, more gratifying and more rewarding”.

Commenting on the visit to beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme at the Hyundai Dream Centre in Koforidua, Mbora said, “The visit was gratifying, it made my day. I saw zeal in them, I saw readiness to change, and I saw they were happy with what they were doing in agreement with the instructions of the Federal Government of Nigeria and they were complying. I feel the area of manpower development in the Amnesty programme should be the key now, because I believe that’s one thing they can take home for life. So I also encourage the Amnesty Programme to do more on manpower development and training of these young men, and after they should be able to follow up with very comprehensive starter packs for these beneficiaries”.

In the same, another member of the House of Representatives on Dokubo’s entourage to Ghana, Hon. Steve Azaiki, commended him for assisting in stabilizing oil production in our country. “He has calmed the temper and nerves of the boys; he has brought peace to the Niger Delta, he has contributed to balance of power in the oil sector in the world. He has been visible as a representative of Africa internationally; he is an academia, a man who has brought so much decorum, integrity and character, and above all, dignified humility to an exalted office, that otherwise could have been abused by less mortals.

So I thank all of you for this honour done to us, we are grateful. I and my colleague from the National Assembly, we’ll take this home that we were highly honoured by the Ghanaian people and we are grateful for this honour and I congratulate all those who are also awarded today, I say congratulations and thank you Ghana”.

In a remark after receiving his award, Dokubo dedicated it to President Muhammadu Buhari and the ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region. He described the Amnesty Programme as an eye opener. “I’m really humbled by this award. We get award in places that we work, in the country that we stay, but when we get an international award it goes beyond that; it shows that we are working and that we’re appreciated. It also inspires you to attain higher heights. It is not that we’re going to relent in our efforts now that we’ve gotten this award, and for me, the work at the Amnesty Programme was an eye opening one.

From academics to managing conflicts and aggrieved former combatants was a difficult one for me, but what the Nigerian Government did for me under President Buhari was to support the Amnesty Programme effectively. To be here today, the accolades go the President of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed me, and also those ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region in Nigeria who accepted the terms of the Federal Government and embraced Amnesty. I’m happy to be in Accra, and grateful for the reception”.