We’re set for Kano election rerun – INEC

The Kano state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Riskua Shehu said on Tuesday in Kano said that the Commission is set to conduct a free and fair re-run election in Nine local government areas of the state.

Professor Shehu who made this known at a Meeting of the Commission with Stakeholders in Kano that it has developed a time table of activities with timelines for the re-run Scheduled January 25th.

He said an Appeal Court in Kaduna at various sittings had ordered for re-run elections in Frederal and state Constituencies in which two are from KIru/ Bebeji and Tudun Wada Doguwa with two polling Units in Kumbotso federal Constituency 12 polling Units in four other state Constituency in Bunkure, Madobi, Minjibir and Rogo among all the participating political parties in the state.

According to him the re-run election will be conducted in Sixty registration areas across the affected local government areas with a total of 41, 4000 registered voters in 698 polling Units, 166 voting points, given a total 864 voting points.

He said with Eleven days away from the date of the election INEC has all the none sensitive material in the affected local government areas, as batching of the material has commenced while the Commission is expecting the arrival of the sensitive materials from the headquarters adding that all political parties will be informed as soon as CBN received them.

He further explains that ”invitation will be sent to representatives of all political parties participating in the re-run elections as well as security agencies to witness the distribution of the material.”

While commenting on the preparation of the election, he said a total of 3, 456, ad-hoc Staff will be recruited pointing out that no NYSC member will be posted to Bebeji to serve as ad-hoc Staff based on security advice for the re-run election.

According to him, the Commission had decided that henceforth it will not allow violence to Mar the credibility of the election.