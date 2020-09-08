We’re tired of excuses, sack service chiefs – Northern coalition tells Buhari

The Coalition of North-Central Elders (CNCE) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs over the security challenges in the country.

The coalition said they voted Buhari into power because of his experience as military head of state, and so, expect the best from him.

Rising attacks by various groups including Boko Haram insurgents and bandits have led to the loss of lives across the country.

As a result, many Nigerians, including federal lawmakers, have mounted pressure on the president to take a firm step to address the situation by sacking service chiefs.

In a statement on Monday, the coalition said there is no part of the north-central that is not experiencing terrorist attacks, adding that “Nigerians are tired” of rhetoric regarding the security situation.

“We join other well-meaning Nigerians to call on Mr. President to immediately restructure the current security architecture in the country with the sacking of the service chiefs as the first steps,” the statement, signed by Usman Bida, CNCE chairman, read.

“Nigerians are tired of rhetorics and promises of the security situation getting better. We are saddened that there is no state in the North Central that is free from terrorists’ attacks or that has not had its own fair share of the mindless killing of innocent citizens one time or the other, a region that was the most peaceful in the entire North.”

The coalition said it was still reeling from the shock of an arrest “over 400 terrorists with dangerous weapons” in Nasarawa state only for the Nigeria Customs Service to alert the country of the presence of Boko Haram insurgents in parts of the north-central.

“As it stands today, the well-meaning citizens of North Central and Nigeria are frightened by this information,” it said.

“Some parts of Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi States are no-go areas because of the activities of these terrorists that kill, kidnap, and rob people at will as if we are in a Banana republic.

“We voted for President Buhari because of his vast experience in security and integrity and we expect the best from him.

“Mr. President, we are with you and will always be, but we feel your continued retention of the service chiefs for the last five years running is totally against the wishes of Nigerian people given that it is causing a lot low morale and bad work zeal in the entire Armed Forces. We appeal that you act now.

“Mr. President, sir, four officers cannot be more experienced than thousands of the officers we have in the armed forces. It is on this note that we appeal to you to, as a matter of urgency and national importance, sack them from office.”