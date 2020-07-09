We’ve served Ondo Deputy Governor impeachment notice, says Clerk

Clerk of Ondo Assembly, Adeyelu Bode, said Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has been served notice of his impeachment signed by 14 lawmakers.

The Clerk said the notice was served on July 7, the same day the lawmakers issued the impeachment notice and was received at the office of Ajayi.

Among the allegations leveled against Hon Ajayi included gross misconduct, abuse of office with actions likely to bring down the state government, financial recklessness, abandonment of office, official duty and other assignments and maligning credibility of the Legislative arm with false allegations of cash inducement

Others were petition from the APC on his alleged movement to the PDP having sworn-in as the Deputy Governor of the State on the party’s ticket and actions of Sunday June 21st likely to cause breach of peace in reference to 1983 political crisis with the intent to incite the citizens against the Government of Ondo State.

According to the notice: “Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 188(2b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) the Honorable House resolved that your Excellency should be availed with a copy of the Notice for you to respond to the allegations contain therein.

“By this resolution, a copy of the notice of the allegations with supporting documents are hereby forwarded to your Excellency for your response.”

An aide to Ajayi, who pleaded anonymity, insisted his boss has not been served.

In an earlier chat with journalists, Ajayi said he would respond to the allegations anytime he is served and the impeachment plot would fail.