Whether Trump concedes election or not, Biden will be inaugurated – Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders, a ranking member of the Democratic Party, says whether President Donald Trump concedes the election or not, Joe Biden will be sworn into office.

Trump, who has consistently rejected the victory of Biden, has filed multiple lawsuits to challenge the election.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, had earlier said his client will not concede the election.

But speaking with CNN shortly after Biden was projected the 46th US president, Sanders, whose withdrawal from the presidential race paved the way for the president-elect to clinch the ticket of the Democratic Party, said Trump’s refusal to concede the election is inconsequential.

“Whether Trump concedes or not, is not relevant. Biden has won the election, he’s going to be inaugurated. We remain a country that believes in a constitution,” he said.

“I don’t envy Joe Biden in terms of the enormous, enormous challenges he faces… our job right now is to bring people together around an agenda that works for all people.

“This election was about whether or not we remain a country that believes in the constitution, that believes in the rule of law and that believes in democracy. And thank God, democracy won out.”