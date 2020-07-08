Why allegations against Magu can’t be ignored, says presidential aide

A source at the presidency says the allegations against Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), cannot be ignored because they are weighty.

The source, who pleaded for anonymity because no one has been authorised to speak on the probe, told reporters on Tuesday that anyone occupying the position of Magu should not be suspected of being involved in any fraudulent activity.

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), had accused Magu of gross infractions. The AGF had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Magu over some “weighty” allegations, including the diversion of recovered loot.

In addition to allegedly re-looting the recovered loot, Malami accused the acting EFCC chairman of insubordination and misconduct.

Security operatives whisked Magu to the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday and he was grilled by a panel set up to probe the anti-graft commission.

He was detained at area 10 force criminal investigation department (FCID) of the police in Abuja overnight and the interrogation continued on Tuesday.

The source said the investigation of the EFCC boss reinforces Buhari’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

He said it shows that nobody in the Buhari administration is above scrutiny.

“The panel investigating allegations against acting EFCC Chairman had been sitting for some weeks now,” the source said.

“In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, it was needful that the acting Chairman be given opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are weighty in nature.

“Under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, nobody is above scrutiny. Repeat: nobody. The investigation is to reinforce transparency and accountability, rather than to vitiate it.

“Accountability for our actions or inactions is inalienable part of democracy. In such elevated position as that of EFCC Chairman, the holder of the position must be above suspicion.

“There’s no prejudgment – absolutely none. The Buhari administration can be counted on to uphold fairness and justice at all times.”