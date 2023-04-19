Why Buhari didn’t interfere in Adamawa election debacle – FG

The Federal Government has explained President Muhammadu Buhari would not interfere with the developments that trailed the just-concluded governorship election in Adamawa State, saying it was strictly the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sort them out.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this while responding to questions from correspondents after the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said it is not in the character of Buhari to micromanage government’s institutions.

A scenario emerged on Sunday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital when the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani), winner of the election, which was immediately voided by the electoral umpire.

INEC on Tuesday, after final collation of results, announced the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, winner of the election.

However, reacting to a query from journalists as to why Buhari had not intervened in the debacle, Mohammed, said he was not aware that a petition had been written to the President on the need to take action against Ari, who he pointed out is an employee of the electoral body.

Pressed to give the reaction of the Federal Government to the matter, the government’s spokesman said: “I don’t think that this government has ever intervened in the way the Independent National Electoral Commission conducts its elections.

“So, there’s no need for us to intervene. It was an entirely an INEC matter and INEC handled it.

“The chairman of INEC is in charge of all employees INEC and he’s handling it. So, what do you want the government to do?”

Pressed further on whether Buhari was disappointed at the attitude of the REC, Mohammed added: “The President does not micromanage any institution,” noting on INEC’s report to appointing authority: “I think you go ask INEC. INEC handles all these businesses. Honestly, if I were you, I will ask INEC that question.

“You said INEC took certain steps, right, it in the context of INEC to so do. I’m not aware that there’s a petition. It was not addressed to me. That’s why I said your best bet is probably to ask INEC.

“You see, the President does not micromanage every institution…I think I’m the wrong question you are asking this question,” Mohammed asserted.