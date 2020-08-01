Why Buhari didn’t see Ize-Iyamu – Source

Reliable sources from Aso Rock have hinted on some of the reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari refused to see Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, despite several plea by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on behalf of Ize-Iyamu.

President Buhari, as the leader of the ruling party, receives all APC candidates in Aso Rock to reaffirm his support for the candidates. But in a sudden twist, Buhari has refused to see Ize-Iyamu.

A reliable source within the Villa, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said President Buhari bluntly told the SGF: “I cannot be seen with someone my administration is prosecuting in court for N700 million loot. I cannot support him. It was Oshiomhole’s mistake that led to his emergence. I don’t really know him and he can’t be trusted. We would allow Edo people decide.”

A bewildered Boss Mustapha after listening to Buhari’s statement walked out of Buhari’s office with heavy legs.

The source said Ize-Iyamu is seriously dazed and still in Abuja now and yet to recover from the biggest setback in his political journey.

It is also customary that the president flags-off a gubernatorial campaign with all the APC governors in attendance but fillers coming in suggest that neither President Buhari nor key APC governors would be around for the flag-off as they cannot be seen openly identifying with a supposedly corrupt man according to records and Oshiomhole.

The support base of Ize-Iyamu has received the news with shock and disappointment as they are now meeting to decide what to tell Edo people as reasons why President Buhari will be absent in their flag-off.

Sources also revealed that “Ize-Iyamu’s camp has decided to use COVID-19 as the best excuse on Buhari’s absence; they are also mindful of the PDP’s capacity to expose them which will further show that all is not well in their camp and that the much touted Federal Might by them was a ruse and a mirage which they have used to deceive their unsuspecting supporters.

“As failure stirs them in the face, they have decided to step-up their outreach to the people in order to see what they can salvage from the terrible situation they are in.”