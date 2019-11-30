Why cholera outbreak resurfaced in Abeokuta – Govt

The Permanent Secretary of the Ogun State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ayinde Adesanya Ekundayo has said that the outbreak of Cholera in Ogun State particularly in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, was pronounced following isolation of Vibrio cholera from stool from a suspected case.

He said on the 21st November, 2019, the State Epidemiology unit received a report of laboratory confirmed case of Cholera from the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta.

The Case (index) is a 33 years old gravid woman who presented at FMC on referral on the 19th of November from a private facility. She resides in Abule otun, Lafenwa Abeokuta but trades at Kuto market.

Prior to onset of symptoms, she ate rice (purchased from food vendor) with pure water at Kuto market.

There have been prior reported suspected cases of cholera linked to Kuto market but could not be confirmed because they had commenced antibiotics.

He said a total of twelve cases (index case inclusive) have been line listed, right reported from health facilities and four picked in the communities from retrospective case search.

He revealed that one death cases reported in the health facilities and four other deaths in the community that never reported at the health dacilities but information gathered from investigation.

He told the media that a thorough investigation has commenced to control the outbreak by visiting the affected communities (Abule otun, Lafenwa, Kobiti and Kuto market), adding that there was an active case search conducted in all health facilities, pharmacy outlets and patents medicine vendors (PMVs) in the affected communities and it’s environment.

He further said that “Sensitization of members of the community on the ongoing outbreak and how to prevent transmission through hygiene and safe drinking water practice and charged the public to observe good hygiene, water, food and environmental.

“Furthermore, cholera alert has been sent to all health facilities providing steps to take in case of a suspected case is identified.

“Water (sachet water) samples collected from affected communities to be sent to water cooperation for screening.”

Similarly, he said the Ministry of Environment and WES department of Local Government are in the communities clearing dump sites and canals, stating that they have visited health facilities in the affected communities for active case search. “Health workers were equally sensitized to raise their index of suspicion and steps to take when a case of cholera is suspected.”

On the hospital to contact in case of people that have contacted the outbreak, he said that State Hospital Ijaiye have been identified as referral centre for treatment. The Hospital have also been provided with materials to manage cases. ORS have been provided at Public Health Centres to give first aid before referral to State Hospital, Ijaiye.

The Permanent Secretary said open defecation should be condemned in totality adding that plans have being made for water corporations to support screening local sources of water in the communities.

“Provision of alternative source of water to break transmission and there will be coordinate case management and analyze daily data.”

One of the members of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools asked the PS that what step is the Ministry taken to curb the outbreak in our secondary schools. He replied by saying that all the school vendors have been screened before going to sell in our schools, and the screening is done annually. This is to ensure that our children are not affected.