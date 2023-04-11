Why Dino Melaye cannot be Kogi gov – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, has rubbished Senator Dino Melaye’s alleged governorship ambition, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain does not have what it takes to contest for the Kogi state governorship.

Wike who disclose this during a live media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, stated, “Why would Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino? Are we joking?”

“When you give Dino that ticket, you know he won’t win in Kogi State,” Wike said during the parley.

According to Wike, the mere fact that someone is from a place does not equate to electoral success if such a person contests an election.

He said, “Dino does not have what it takes [to be a governor] for crying out loud,” Wike maintained. “He knows me very well. He does not have what it takes to be a governor.”

Wike added that if the PDP gives the ticket to Melaye, the party is doomed to lose the exercise.

He said, “Does it mean now that if the PDP wants to win the election, it would give the ticket to Dino and you say tomorrow that you were rigged when you have already killed yourself?” he wondered.

“Are we saying that we want to win an election or just have a candidate?” he added.

The governor says he won’t campaign for the PDP if the party gives its governorship ticket to the former Kogi lawmaker.

When asked if he would campaign for the main opposition party if Dino wins the ticket, Wike said, ““Do you need to ask me that kind of question? Are you not aware that I would not do that?”

Accusing the PDP leadership of trying to “manipulate” the process in favour of Melaye, Wike said, “Why are you trying to manipulate this in favour of one aspirant?”