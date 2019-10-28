Why EFCC may not probe Tinubu over bullion van, says Arewa youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, on Sunday reacted to the petition forwarded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, stating that Nigerians should not expect the EFCC to prosecute Tinubu.

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju had on Friday submitted a petition to the EFCC to investigate Tinubu over the source of money allegedly conveyed in bullion vans to his residence during the 2019 Presidential election.

“To the best of our knowledge, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a private citizen who ordinarily should not be seen with a convoy of Bullion Vans.

“The commission would recall that it was reported all over the news that Bullion Vans allegedly containing an undisclosed amount of cash were seen entering the home of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State on the eve of Nigeria’s presidential elections. Tinubu himself admitted to this fact while responding to questions by journalists.

“What are Bullion Vans doing in the house of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu? Who owns the content, believing to be cash in the Bullion Vans that were seen entering the house of Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the eve of Nigerian presidential elections?

“Has the commission, based on its core mandates, investigated the source of the Bullion Vans?”

Adeyanju called on the commission to swing into action and begin an investigation into the appearance of those Bullion Vans.

“We cannot as a nation have two separate rules for fighting corruption, one for those opposed to the ruling party and another for supporters of the government, ” he said.

However, President General of AYCF, Yerima Shettima explained that EFCC may not go ahead to probe Tinubu because of his affiliation with the ruling party.

According to Shettima: “It’s an allegation and all Tinubu needs is to come forward and make clarifications and I just hope that the so called institution which is the EFCC would do the necessary thing by looking into the issue.

“There is nothing wrong if there is an allegation and somebody is petitioned and there is nothing wrong in Tinubu coming out to make clarifications, there is nothing extraordinary in this matter and I see nothing coming out from this petition especially coming from the quarter it’s coming from.

“Our position on this issue is that even if you are an APC member, nothing will come out of this issue but if you are an enemy, not part of them, then certainly something will come out of it.”