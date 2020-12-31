Why I allowed someone else to impregnate me in my husband’s house, Ibadan resident tells court

Toyin Bello, a resident of Ibadan, Oyo state capital, has narrated how she allowed another man to impregnate her in her husband’s house.

Testifying before a customary court in Ibadan, Bello sought the dissolution of her 16-year-old marriage over her husband’s “infertility”.

Bello had petitioned the court over how her husband starved her of sex for 10 years.

She told the court that she had to get pregnant by someone else as she could no longer bear the shame of childlessness.

“I got pregnant by someone to shield me husband from the shame of childlessness. He refused me sex for 10 years. He also wants to kill me so that he will inherit my house,” she said.

“I left my home and now live in a Church at Asi area in Ibadan. My lord, I cannot continue to waste my time with Dotun, age is no longer on my side, please dissolve our union.”

Henry Agbaje, president of the court, dissolved the marriage and ordered Dotun to move out of the shared property within seven days.

He also said any attempt to cause a breach of peace would be treated as a criminal offence.

Dotun, however, opposed the suit, and asked the court to plead with his wife.

“I agree that I have a medical condition which prevents me from having a child. She also locked me out of her room,” he said.