Why I fell out with Kizz Daniel – Skiibii

By
Angela James
-
Singer Abbey Elias aka Skiibii has explained why he fell out with his colleague Kizz Daniel.

Skiibii, who recently had an interview with Afrobeat podcaster Adesope, said he has a strained relationship with Kizz Daniel and they are on speaking terms.

However, the singer also revealed that they constantly have a lot of fights, describing Kizz Daniel as a “Werey.”

He said they are not on talking terms after he sent him a voice note and the response he got didn’t go well with him.

Skiibii said: “This last time we fought, I sent him a voice note and he just hissed at me. Since that time, we no dey talk. We don fight. But you see as we dey fight, I still get many good things to talk about him. He’s a lovely guy.”

