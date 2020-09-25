Why I refused to appear before panel probing Magu – Malami

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), says his refusal to appear before the panel probing Ibrahim Magu is based on “constitutional consideration”.

Malami had earlier said he would gladly testify before the panel headed by Ayo Salami, retired president of the court of appeal, if summoned but on Wednesday, the AGF declined the invitation to appear before the panel as a witness against the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),

Magu is being investigated over allegations of corruption which Malami levelled against him.

In a statement by Umar Gwandu, his media aide, Malami explained that the terms of the invitation extended to him by the panel runs contrary to constitutional provisions.

He said appearing as a witness before the panel must be done within the provisions of the constitution, adding that his office empowers him to serve a supervisory role.

“In establishing propriety or otherwise of the presence of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice whose responsibility is to hold constitutional order one must root same within the constitutional provisions,” the statement read.

“The terms and wordings of invitation extended to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to Justice Ayo Panel of inquiry against Magu runs contrary to the Constitutional provisions.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is by the provision of the Constitution and extant laws empowered to serve supervisory role.

“In the case of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been discharging the role effectively.”