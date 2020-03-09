Why I returned to Patterson School – Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that the sight of the burnt hostel and the look of hopelessness on the faces of the students and staff of Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, was the reason he resolved to visit again to see how the students were fairing.

Obi was speaking at the weekend when he paid another visit to Patterson Memorial Grammar School, whose hostel was gutted by fire, which unfortunately took the life of one of the students.

Obi, who earlier donated the sum of N1 million to assist in the re-building of the hostel made a further donation of N1 million, with the promise to visit again in his resolve to be part of the re-building of the hostel.

Obi took the opportunity to renew his appeal to wealthy Nigerians to forgo some of the luxuries they indulged in and use the money to support value-adding societal institutions, like schools and hospitals.

Receiving Obi on behalf of Bishop Owen Nwokolo, the proprietor of the school and the Anglican Bishop on the Niger, the Principal of the school, Rev. Dr. Cajetan Anuforo, said that Anambra people and Nigerians in general had remained perplexed on what he called “Obi’s altruistic disposition to the society both in and out of Government.”

Recalling his achievements as the Governor of Anambra State, he prayed to God to enthrone leaders with the disposition and mindset of Obi to repay our nation wounded by many years of negligence and poor leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the students, their Senior Prefect, Master Mgbemena Godwin, said that students had neither gold nor silver to offer Mr. Obi but only assurances of prayers for God’s continued protection.