Why I sold land marked for demolition – Reinstated Kano anti-graft boss

Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, has admitted selling the land on which a building has been marked for demolition.

The government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has marked some property for demolition.

Among them are plazas and filling stations located along popular BUK road, as well as property built around the ancient Kano City Wall (Badala).

Isma’ila Bello, one of the owners of structures along BUK, opened up that he got the land from the state’s anti-graft boss.

The businessman further accused the government of double standard in its recent demolition exercise, alleging that some of the properties marked for demolition were “legally” acquired from individuals with connection with the incumbent government.

But Rimingado, who was the businessman accused of selling him the land, told Daily Trust that he was allocated the land by the previous government and that he received it because he was convinced it was not an illegal entity.

He said the land was not situated in or around a school or worship centre and did not affect the ancient Kano city wall.

While addressing journalists on the issue of the properties marked for demolition by the government late hours of Friday, the businessman, who is also the Secretary of BUK Haudi properties forum, said they bought their lands where they’ve erected shops from the anti-graft agency chairman, Rimingado who is currently spearheading the demolition exercise.

Bello, a resident of Sabuwar Kofa, said, “We woke up yesterday and saw red paint marked on our properties. This thing that the government is doing is not the way out. A leader protects the lives and properties of his people. That place was given to big men in the state at that time.

“His (Rimingado) plot was number 25 opposite Gidauniya just by Hauren Shanu. And if you are talking about Badala, Gidan Murtala building was built on Badala and other buildings beside it are all on Badala.

“There is no reason (for the demolition) and it does not make sense because we got it from the previous government that it should be demolished,” Bello said.

He further alleged that there are properties that have not been marked along the site because they belong to people who are close to the government.

“There is a place I bought, it was a pond that has claimed so many lives. I bought it from Gwaggo the wife of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, the in-law of former Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and the deposed emir gave her the place.

“I went to her house in her sitting room and bought it. I came back and filled it with sand. We demolished Badala inside the pond and found out that some youth have created a room inside. We found guns and other dangerous weapons. The police at zone one are aware. They took the items. The residents there thanked me immensely for that,” he said.

When contacted, Rimingado, said he stands by the position he expressed on Trust TV on the buildings marked for demolition at Salanta and that it was mischievous for anyone to try to use the recent development to cast aspersions on him and the government.

He confirmed that he was allocated a plot around the area marked for demolition but that the plot, which he sold “when in need of money”, was not within or built on the Kano ancient wall (Badala).

“Marking for demolition is a different thing as it is not within a school, place of worship or hospital. As far as I am concern the governor can issue a plot of land for anyone but a governor cannot issue a public space for anyone. I stand by my position (on Trust TV).

“I don’t know why they marked that place for demolition. And the owner of the property can take it up with the government for clarification”, he added.