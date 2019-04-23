Why I spent my Easter in hospitals – Obi

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has explained why he chose to spend his Easter holiday in hospitals across Anambra State.

Obi spoke on Monday at Umueje when he visited the Diocesan Hospital in the town in the company of the Anglican Bishop of Niger West, Most Rev. Dr. Johnson Ekwe, Prof. Stella Okunna and Chief Barr. Joe-Martins Uzodike.

Speaking to newsmen during the event, Obi said the decision to visit hospitals was borne out of the inspiration he got in December, during Christmas celebration.

Explaining, Obi said: “In season and out of season, I visited schools in all the parts of the country offering them my modest support.

“During the Christmas celebration, I visited motherless babies homes and prisons, but upon reflection, as if by inexplicable inspiration, my mind kept urging me to visit the sick as another group that needed to be shown special love and concern. This was how I resolved to visit hospitals in the state. Apart from few in the towns that enjoy special relationship with me, my resolution is to visit hospitals in the remotest parts of the state.”

Obi, whose intention is to visit about 50 designated hospitals in the remotest parts of the state as part of his Easter celebration, has already visited 12 hospitals. Some of those he has already visited are: Diocesan Hospital of the Anglican Diocese of Amichi; St. Charles Borromeo Hospital of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha; Iyi-Enu Hospital of the Anglican Diocese on the Niger; and Anglican Diocesan Hospital at Otuocha and Omor.

Obi also visited the Umueje Hospital; and St. Mary’s Hospital Orsumoghu of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, among others.

The former Anambra State Governor, who handed over a cheque of 1 million to each of the hospitals he visited, encouraged other wealthy Nigerians to shun spending on frivolities for those things that would enrich humanity.