Why we can’t issue Uzodinma Certificate of Return – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Wednesday said it would not issue a Certificate of Return to Senator Hope Uzodinma because it had not been served the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgement which sacked Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State.

The commission was reacting to enquiries why it had not given Uzodimma the CoR 15 hours after the Apex Court’s verdict.

Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election was sacked by a panel of Supreme Court Justices on technical grounds.

Uzodinma, former Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was ordered to be inaugurated as governor with immediate effect.

The Chief Press Secretary of the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, made the clarification in a short response to journalists in Abuja.

He said, “Dear colleagues, please be informed that the commission is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgement.

“Therefore, we cannot issue the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate yet. However, once the commission receives the enrolled order, the CoR will be issued.”