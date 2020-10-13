Wike bans #EndSARS protest

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has prohibited campaigns calling for the ban of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the Nigeria police force.

Following renewed protests across the country over reports of brutality, harassment and extrajudicial killings by SARS operatives, Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), had issued a directive on Sunday, disbanding the unit.

But the protests have continued, with activists insisting that more concrete steps must be taken on proscribing SARS, since similar directives have been given in the past.

However, in a statement issued on Monday night by Paulinus Nsirim, commissioner for information and communications, Wike warned Rivers residents against embarking on #EndSARS protests.

According to the governor, there was no need for further protests since the SARS unit has been scrapped by the IGP.

“The Rivers State Government hereby [wishes] to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State. Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSARS Campaign are hereby prohibited,” the statement read.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”