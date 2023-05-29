Wike decorates Yari with highest Rivers State honour

Former Zamfara State Governor and Senator- Elect , Representing Zamfara West Senatorial District , who doubles as Senate President hopeful of the 10th Senate, Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar was on Saturday decorated with the highest honour of Rivers State, Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) by Governor Nyesom Wike.

This was in recognition of his contribution and commitment to national unity and development since he burrowed into the political circle.

Conferring the honour on Yari, at the pre-inauguration dinner of the state, Governor Wike said the former governor of Zamfara State and former Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum deserved the highest honour in Rivers State because he has contributed immensely to national unity and development.

He referred to the spectacular capital projects he carried out while he was in office as the governor of Zamfara State as model projects with underpinning legacies which speak of quality reflecting Yari’s leadership as a leader with eyes on the future.

In his acceptance address, former Governor Yari appreciated Governor Wike and the people of the state for deeming it fit to decorate him with the highest honour of the state.

He stated that the people of Rivers State were lucky to have elected and supported Governor Wike for eight years in office, saying their decision paid off in terms of socio-economic development in the state.

Yari said: “I want to appreciate Governor Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers State for counting me worthy of the honour of the land.

“Before I leave here, I must say the people of Rivers State are lucky to have elected you (Wike) their governor eight years ago.

“When I looked around, I could see massive development in the state like road network. I have watched on television live how some roads were inaugurated for the benefit of people living in areas that were not connected with road before.

“Thank you for recognizing my contributions to the unity and development of our nation so far,” Abdulaziz Yari enthused.

It will be recalled that the former Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari is one of the leading contenders for the Presidency of the 10th Senate , a position his antecedents reflect he has the leadership quality to clinch with ease.

Former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Governor, Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai were among several others honoured by Governor Wike.

The event, which took place at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt, had in attendance Ondo South Senator-elect, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, and several dignitaries on the entourage of the former Zamfara State Governor.

On Monday, Governor Wike will hand over the baton of leadership of the state to the Governor-elect Siminalayi Fubara, who was the former accountant-general of the state.