Wike showers 41 SUVs on judges in Rivers

Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, has given judges in the state 41 Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

Speaking at an event where he presented the vehicles to judges on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital, Wike said the gesture was in fulfilment of his promise to enhance their working conditions

The governor also announced that a new living quarters has been completed for the judges.

“It is my pleasure to once again welcome the honourable chief judge of the Rivers state high court, the president of the customary court of appeal of the state and all other honourable judges, who are here to witness the ceremonial handing over of new Sport Utility Vehicles to our judicial officers serving our state and the nation,” he said.

“This occasion also gives me pleasure to announce the completion of the newest and most modern judges’ living quarters in the country.

“We are taking yet another unprecedented step to replace the old vehicles of our judges in fulfilment of our promise as part of our continued efforts to improve the working conditions and enhance effective delivery of justice.”

On her part, Adama Lamikanra, Rivers chief judge, while thanking the governor, said the efforts of Wike to enhance the welfare of judges could not be hidden.

“It is on record that in 2016, the governor did provide 35 Porch Ford Explorer four wheel drive cars for all judges in the Rivers State judiciary,” Lamikanra said.

“Today, barely four years after he has treated judges to largesse of generosity by providing state-of-the-art cars to us.”