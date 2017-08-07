Wike wields the big stick again, sacks all special advisers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has sacked his special advisers.

This was contained in a statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, special assistant to the governor on electronic media.

Nwakaudu, however, did not give a reason for the action. Though he said Bishop Winston, special adviser on religious affairs to the governor, retained his post.

Last month, Wike sacked all his commissioners. No reason was given for the action as well.

Shortly after dismissing the commissioners, the governor said those loyal would be reinstated.

He said this at a thanksgiving service in honour of Evans Bipi, majority whip of the state house of assembly.

“The dissolution was done to enable the machinery of government to move the state forward; this is when you know those who are loyal and those who are not loyal,” he had said.

“There is no crack in government; we are working together. The dissolution was done in consultation with the leadership of PDP in the state.

“Those who are not loyal will be shown the way out, those who are loyal will come back. When you are going into another dispensation, you have to put things in order.”

He has since sent a list of 13 commissioners-designate to the state house of assembly for confirmation.

Those on the list are Emma Okah, Charles Wogu, Ibibia Walters, Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, Isaac Kamalu, Sukelu Oyagiri, Damiete Afred Miller, Boma Iyayi, Emeka Onowu, Princewill Chike, Tasie Chinedu Nwabueze, Sylvanus Nwankwo and Kaniye Ebeku.