Wike’s thanksgiving to God unacceptable, he must repent first, says Atiku’s aide

Phrank Shaibu, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, says a thanksgiving service by Nyesom Wike, immediate past governor of Rivers state, is not acceptable to God until he repents.

On Sunday, a service was held at the St. Peters Anglican Church in Obio-Akpor LGA of Rivers where Wike thanked God for escaping death twice during his time as governor of the state.

During the service, the former governor said he was poisoned at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that he was hurriedly flown out of the country for medical treatment.

In a statement on Monday, Shaibu said Wike should go for confession over how he “badly” governed Rivers state instead of thanking God.

“Governor Wike ought to be doing confessions rather than thanksgiving. Psalm 51:17 says God does not despise a broken spirit and a contrite heart,” he said.

“His thanksgiving cannot be acceptable to God unless there is first repentance.”

The aide said Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo and ally of Wike, should concentrate on working for his people.

“Governor Makinde should, however, focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo,” he said.

“He is the only G5 member who currently holds political office. The other four are jobless spent forces who are running helter-skelter seeking appointment and protection from the EFCC.”