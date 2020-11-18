With men like Umahi, I foresee a brighter future for our democracy – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Tuesday, Umahi announced his defection to the APC, saying he left his former party because of injustice.

In a statement on Wednesday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari as praising Umahi.

Buhari reportedly described the action of the Ebonyi governor “as a bold move driven purely by principle rather than opportunistic motives”.

“I am proud of Governor David Umahi for taking this bold decision in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion,” the president was quoted to have said.

“Good governance is very important to us in the APC, and I’m glad that the governor has cited this as a major factor in his decision to join us. I urge our citizens to pay less emphasis on identity politics if we want our democracy to make a positive impact on our country.

“With men like Umahi, I foresee a brighter future for our democracy because the voters will be more motivated by performance records of parties and their candidates.

“Let me once again; commend the boldness of Governor Umahi for taking this courageous decision in a country where principles are in short supply among many.”