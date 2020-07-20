With over 100 COVID-19 infections, Edo tops list of new cases

For the first time since confirming its first coronavirus patient in March 2020, Edo topped the list of states with new cases on Sunday.

Although the state has recorded over 100 new cases previously — for instance, 119 infections were recorded on June 30 — it is the first time Edo would take the spot for highest figure of new positive samples in the country.

The new cases were part of the 556 new infections recorded in 17 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday.

While Lagos recorded less than 100 new cases, a total of 104 new samples tested positive in Edo state.

Edo, now currently the fourth state with the highest number of cases, has a total of 1,989 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 1,220 recoveries and 68 fatalities.

Six new coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded in the state on Sunday.

The FCT has crossed the 3,000 mark with 70 new infections, bringing its current total to 3,027, while Benue recorded an unusual high figure in its daily count with 66 new cases.

Meanwhile, although the number of daily recoveries dropped according to the update for July 19 with 167 people discharged, the total has now exceeded 15,000 across the country.

More than 210,000 samples have been tested, with 36,663 confirmed positive for the coronavirus, out of which 789 deaths have occurred, 15,105 have recovered, while 20,760 are active cases.