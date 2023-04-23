Withdraw petition, negotiate interest of South-East with Tinubu, Nnamani tells Peter Obi

Former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has asked the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi to withdraw his petition against the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and join him in the task of making a new nation.

Nnamani who made the remarks in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday urged Obi and his supporters to align with the ebullience and conviviality of welcoming Tinubu’s victory to the Office of the President of the greatest black nation on earth.

He said Obi knows he has neither spread nor national appeal to win the Presidential Election, pointing out that what Obi is doing with the petition is “bad belle, petulance and demarketing.”

He said: “His Petition is dead on arrival. He does not have the spread or national appeal. His appeal to non-electoral matters is to demarket the President-elect and besmirch his reputation.

“He does not have near spread and national appeal. His petition is ego-driven, a joke carried too far. His attempt to highlight on non electoral issues is trying to embarrass President-elect.

“Obi needs to come down from his high horse to allow sedate minds to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and South East for safe landing to include our stake in the national Palavar and Share of the accruals of the commonwealth”

“We must join the mainstream and participate in the making of a new Nigeria. We are not going anywhere. We de kampe and ready to bargain for our own share. It is a common knowledge that others are doing the same.

“Igbo has to confront reality now or be consigned to the backwoods of history. Time to align is now.”