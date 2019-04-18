Workers to earn N30,000 as Buhari signs national minimum wage bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019. By this act, the new minimum wage is now N30,000.

The President assented to the Act on Thursday in Abuja, mandating all employers of labour across the country to pay workers a minimum of N30,000 monthly wage.

The National Assembly had submitted the minimum wage bill to the President since March 27.

The bill approving N30,000 as the new national minimum wage was passed by both chambers of National Asaembly before they went on break for the 2019 general elections.

Earlier in the week, workers in the Federal Capital Territory had begged the President to sign the minimum wage bill.

Some of the workers had expressed concerns over the delay in signing the bill into law, adding that it was causing them unnecessary anxiety.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, confirmed this development when he briefed State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday.

President Buhari had, in January, sought the approval of N27,000 as against the N30,000 agreed upon by stakeholders.

However, the Senate and the House of Representatives approved the sum of N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

Enang stated that signing of the new minimum wage by the President had made it compulsory for employers of labour to pay N30,000 as the monthly minimum wage.