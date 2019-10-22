WorldStage Economic Summit 2019 seeks to get Nigeria ready for 4th Industrial Revolution

In a fast changing world where every company is becoming tech inclined through leveraging on technology in one form or the other, WorldStage Economic Summit (WES) is set to focus its 2019 edition on the theme ‘Getting Nigeria Ready for Challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’.

An annual global platform for addressing economic challenges through diagnoses and application of practicable solutions to inspire new thinking in business operation, economic reform and policy formulation/implementation, this year’s event will hold on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 by 10.00AM at the prestigious Event Centre, The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lagos, Nigeria.

According to a statement by the organizers, World Stage Limited, WES 2019 will address the Challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution through the sub themes: Relevant laws and policies requirement for Fourth Industrial Revolution; Developing infrastructure, industries and Business Models for Fourth Industrial Revolution; and Urgent reviewing of education curriculum, Developing Skills and building capacity through massive investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

According to Segun Adeleye, President/CEO, World Stage Limited, WES 2019 will create opportunity for the policy makers and the private sector to identify their roles in the new scheme of things to position the country as a net producer of technology, rather than a dumping ground.

He said since the concept of the Fourth Industrial Revolution also known as Globalisation 4.0 was first introduced by the World Economic Forum at its Annual Meeting in 2016, the awareness on how businesses and nations can tap into the phenomenal has been spreading.

“The fear that Nigeria is about to miss out of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the advent of “cyber-physical systems” involving entirely new capabilities for people and machines, may not be entirely unfounded going by the level of awareness across every sector of the economy,” he said.

“WorldStage Economic Summit 2019 will draw attention to the areas that require urgent attentions by relevant public and private bodies regarding adoption of fourth Industrial Revolution as a major player.

“For Nigeria to be at the driver sit of technology, WES 2019 will create opportunity for the policy makers and the private sector to identify their roles in the new scheme of things for the country to be positioned as a net producer of technology, rather than a dumping ground.”