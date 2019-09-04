Xenophobia: Air Peace to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Air Peace Airline would commence the evacuation of Nigerians in South Africa from Sept. 6, following recent attacks on Nigerians in that country.

Ferdinand Nwonye, Spokesperson for the Ministry, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Allen Onyema, Proprietor of Air Peace Airline, volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday, Sept. 6, to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return free of charge.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that following the recent xenophobic attack on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the Proprietor of Air Peace Airlines, has volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate Nigerians.

“The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture.

“Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement,” the statement stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the recent Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa on Sunday, several Nigerians have been left stranded and seeking refuge.

The intervention from Air Peace Airline is therefore a ray of hope for many Nigerians seeking to return home to safety.