Xenophobic attacks in South Africa most pathetic and regrettable – Obi

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has called on South-Africans to stop the attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, describing the development as most pathetic and regrettable. This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Media Office.

Obi reminded the South African Government about the unflinching support of Nigeria to them during the apartheid struggle and insisted that what Nigeria needs from them at all times are love and accommodation.

Further, he reminded Nigerians in South Africa that now is the time for them to come together as brothers and sisters and protect one another. He said that other nationals in foreign land such as Indians and the Jews absorb the catastrophes of life because they are always together, assisting one another.

While recalling his visit to South Africa in 2015 when the country experienced a similar attack, he said he was saddened that such was repeating itself, especially when some high-ranking South-African politicians he held meetings with during the trip assured him that South African government would be proactive towards preventing a repeat.

Obi said that what the South Africans are is most pathetic and regrettable considering that a lot of their nationals are in Nigeria and other countries of the world doing various businesses without anybody is harassing them.

“Such attacks would for long remain a clog in the wheel of African Union,” Obi concluded.