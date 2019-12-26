Xmas: Pray for leaders, Kwara Deputy speaker urge Nigerians

Raphael Adetiba, the Deputy Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, has urged Christian faithful to offer special prayers for national development during the Christmas season.

Adetiba also enjoined Nigerians to intensify prayers for their leaders to deliver on their mandate.

Adetiba made the appeal while speaking at the 11th National Convention and Thanksgiving Service of Peculiar Gospel Outreach Ministry on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He called on the electorate not to abandon their elected candidates to carry the burden of governance alone.

He explained that governance is all about the people from their standing with their elected representatives throughout their tenure.

The deputy speaker also encouraged adherents to partake more in politics in order to effect the changes they desire.

“I want to inform us as Christians; it is our major responsibility to participate in politics. Gone are those days when we believe that once you are in politics, you have the tendency of losing your faith in God. No wonder we have heard such terrible experiences in the past.

“It will interest you to know that in the Kwara state House of Assembly we have 24 constituencies and this time around I will say we are lucky compared to the past because we currently have six Christians.

“I urge us all, if God has called us to go into the world and make disciples of all nations, do you think your responsibilities end in the church? If we must make the world a better place, then we must show up at every area and sectors of life,” he said.

Adetiba, however, admonished Christians to love one another as they also love God.

He said “where there is no love, God is absent”.

Earlier in his address, the General Overseer of Peculiar Gospel Outreach Ministry, Pastor Joseph Babatunde, called on governments at all levels to concentrate more in enhancing the welfare of their citizens by providing basic amenities and ensuring security of lives and properties.

Babatunde said previous governments failed by not meeting their basic responsibilities while corruption and insecurity affected the nation.

He, therefore, called on all citizens to always pray for those in authority. “A time has come for those in position of authority in Nigeria to do a deep reflection on what governance is all about.

“In my own humble understanding, governance should centre on enhancing the welfare of the citizens by providing basic amenities and by ensuring security of lives and properties.

“However, we must as Christians participate more actively in politics by joining political parties and standing for elective positions as well as getting political appointments.

“This is the only way to ensure that we influence the choice of people that lead us and put us in a position to enthrone good governance,” he said.

The Convention of the Ministry included provision of food items and clothing to Omuaran Medium Correctional Centre, Leprosy Centre and hospitals as well as hosting and distribution of cash and materials to widows and orphans, among others.