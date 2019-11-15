Yahaya Bello is irredeemable, your plea came too late – PDP tells el-Rufai

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the plea made by Nasir el-Rufai on behalf of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, came too late.

During a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lokoja, on Thursday, el-Rufai and Philip Shuaibu, deputy governor of Edo state, appealed to the people of the state to forgive Bello for any wrong he has done.

El-Rufai said Bello was young when he became governor and that he made many mistakes.

But reacting in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its spokesperson, the PDP said Bello is irredeemable and that he does not deserve a second chance.

The party said the appeal shows it is public knowledge that the governor misused the opportunity given to him to lead the state.

“Unfortunately, the apology is coming too late in the day and cannot be accepted by the people of Kogi State, whose lives, Yahaya Bello had turned into a living hell in the last four year.

“Moreover, Yahaya Bello openly confirmed that he is irredeemable as he stood without any sign of remorse while El-Rufai and the Edo State deputy governor begged the unimpressed scanty crowd.

“Governor El-Rufai and the APC ought to have counselled Yahaya Bello at the time he was busy suppressing, insulting, abusing and making life unbearable for the people of Kogi State as if there will not be a day of reckoning.

“The irreversible fact is that the day of reckoning has come. The people of Kogi state have moved beyond Yahaya Bello and APC.”

The party advised el-Rufai to help Bello in preparing his handover notes “as he will surely face a crushing defeat at the polls”.