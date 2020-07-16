Yahaya Bello named chairman of Ondo guber APC primary election committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has named Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, as chairman of the Ondo state governorship primary election committee.

The primary election is slated for July 20, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the gubernatorial election for October 10.

Rotimi Akeredolu, the incumbent governor, and 10 other aspirants were cleared to contest the primary election.

In a statement on Thursday, Yekini Nabena, APC deputy national publicity secretary, said Chris Ibe will chair the primary election appeal committee.

“Ahead of the All Progressives Congress Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20, 2020, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees,” the statement read.

“The Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Yahaya Bello will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.”

Olorogun Emerhor was named secretary of the nine-man election committee.

Other members include Alwan Hassan, Samuel Sambo, Binta Salihu, Emma Andy, Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu, and Margret Igwe.

For the state governorship primary election appeal committee led by Ibe, Abdulmimuni Okara will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are Festus Fientes, Okon Owoefiak, Abba Isah, Umar Duhu, Sani El-katuzu, Osuere Eunice and Emeka Agaba.

According to the statement, both committees will be inaugurated by Buni at the APC national secretariat at 3pm on Friday, July 17.