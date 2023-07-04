‘You are not for domestic duties’ — police warn officers attached to government officials in Osun

The police command in Osun has warned officers attached to government officials to desist from being used as domestic staff.

In a statement on Monday, Yemisi Opalola, the command’s spokesperson, said it is “highly unethical, and unprofessional” to run errands like domestic staff, adding that their duty is to shield their principal against threats.

She added that government officials should employ the services of domestic staff rather than disrespect officers by subjecting them to menial duties.

“The Osun state police command is miffed with consternation about the way and manner these personalities use police orderlies attached to them for domestic duties such as carrying handbags, umbrellas, the opening of gates etc, and wishes to state emphatically that the policemen attached to them are meant to protect their lives and property and not serve as domestic servants,” the statement reads.

“The command, therefore, warns police officers attached to these officials to stop carrying out or serving purposes other than protecting their principals from security threats, as such behaviour is highly unethical, and unprofessional and would attract appropriate sanctions against erring such police personnel.”

Last year, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) threatened to take action against the police orderly of Titi, wife of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The officer had been pictured carrying a handbag while Abubakar’s wife was addressing the audience – this development had raised questions about the real duties of officers attached to VIPs.

Meanwhile, shortly after his appointment, Olukayode Egbetokun, acting inspector-general of police (IGP), said personnel of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) would no longer carry out VIP escort and guard duties.

He added that the force would conduct an assessment of all the duties of the mobile police to ensure effective utilisation.