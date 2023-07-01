Your election a great relief, Nigerians expect a lot from you Adamu tells Akpabio

Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the executive and legislative arms of government must collaborate in the interest of citizens.

Speaking on Saturday when he received a delegation of senators led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at his residence in Keffi, Nasarawa state, Adamu said Nigerians expect a lot from the new leadership of the national assembly.

The APC chairman said it was a great relief when Akpabio and Barau Jibrin, senator representing Kano north, were elected as senate president and deputy.

“I congratulate you and your deputy on your emergence as the president of the senate and deputy president of the senate respectively,” Adamu said.

“Your emergence was a great relief to the party. Contests for offices are over; it is now time for governance. There must be effective collaboration between the legislature and the executive in the overall interest of our people.

“Nigerians expect a lot through you and that can only be achieved through a united legislature and the executive working in sync in a bipartisan manner.

“As the president of the senate and chairman of the national assembly, you have the knowledge, experience and what it takes for the two arms of government to work in harmony for the peace and development of our country.”

On his part, Akpabio said the senate under his leadership would support the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed.

“As I have been saying, the 10th national assembly will support the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to succeed. We will put laws in place to support the Renewed Hope agenda of this administration in the overall interest of national peace, unity and development,” he said.

“We are here to pay Sallah homage to a man (Adamu) of honour. To give respect to whom it is due. We thank the leadership of the party and the national working committee (NWC) through you for the role you played which led to the success of the national assembly leadership elections.

“We also thank the Almighty Allah for keeping you alive and we pray that He keeps you alive in good health for more contributions to the development of the youth of this country.”