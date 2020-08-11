You’ve abused the privilege we accorded you, PDP blasts Ondo deputy gov

The Ondo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of the state, will soon realise that he has wasted what was remaining in his goodwill with his defection to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Ajayi announced his resignation from the PDP on Monday.

The former governor had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP in June. He had contested for the party’s governorship ticket but lost to Eyitayo Jegede, a former commissioner for justice and attorney-general of the state.

Jegede polled 888 votes to defeat Ajayi who had 657 votes.

In a statement, Kennedy Peretei, the state PDP publicity secretary, said Ajayi’s resignation will not affect the party’s victory in the October 10 governorship election.

Peretei said Ajayi abused the welcome and privilege accorded him by the PDP supporters, noting that the deputy governor’s action showed his desperation to become the governor.

“Agboola Ajayi has abused the welcome and privilege accorded him by our party supporters during his brief stay in the party, “Peretei said.

“He also proved that he is desperate to become the governor of Ondo State. In the days to come, it will dawn on him that, he has squandered whatever was remaining in his goodwill with this decision.

“However, his exit from the PDP will not affect our prospects of winning the October Gubernatorial Elections this year.

“The PDP remains solid, strong and more determined than ever before to win the forthcoming governorship elections with a credible and competent candidate in the person of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.”