You’ve not fulfilled your promises, Catholic bishops tell FG

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) says the federal government has failed to keep to its promises on security, corruption, and economic growth for the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Augustine Obiora, CBCN president, said “hearts are bleeding” over the persistent killings in southern Kaduna.

They called on the federal and state government to bring an end to insecurity, saying “we do not want any politician to politicise the killing of Nigerians”.

The clerics also asked Catholics nationwide to observe 40-day fasting and “participate fully in this prayer for God to save Nigeria”.

“The perpetrators of the killings must be brought to justice. Where there is no justice or justice is not seen to be done, there cannot be peace. Where there is no peace, there cannot be development,” the statement read.

“Any Government, State or Federal that wants peace must work for justice for everyone. There will never be sustained development built upon the bloodshed of innocent people brutally murdered by religious fundamentalists without any recourse to justice for the victims.

“We need not remind Nigerians that the present Federal Government came to power, promising Nigerians, the eradication of corruption, a guarantee of security to life and property, and rapid growth in the economy.

“The creation of jobs, and an enabling environment that engenders growth of the private sector; a significant increase in the supply of electricity to Nigerians, affordable and quality health care to Nigerians, and the revamping of the educational sector were the promises the Government continues to make.

“Many Nigerians, irrespective of political party affiliation, will affirm that these promises have remained a far cry. We strongly appeal to Nigerians to unite together in calling the Federal Government to give priority to these areas of our lives.

“To all Catholics, we request that you join in praying for forty days, starting from 22 August 2020 and ending 30 September 2020, the eve of Nigeria’s Independence Day.”