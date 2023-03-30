Yul Edochie loses 16-year-old son

The son died two months after Edochie celebrated his 16th birthday with his wife, Mary Edochie.

Yul had on January 4 celebrated his (son) birthday via his verified Instagram handle, saying, “A very happy 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilinachukwu Leo Yul-Edochie. May God lead and protect you always. With many more happy years. Daddy loves you.”

Meanwhile, confirming the news of his death, a family member was quoted as saying that Kambilichukwu died on Thursday.

“After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and he developed a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital. All efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive,” she added.