Yul Edochie loses 16-year-old son

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, reportedly lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, on Thursday morning.
The son died two months after Edochie celebrated his 16th birthday with his wife, Mary Edochie.
Yul had on January 4 celebrated his (son) birthday via his verified Instagram handle, saying, “A very happy 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilinachukwu Leo Yul-Edochie. May God lead and protect you always. With many more happy years. Daddy loves you.”
Meanwhile, confirming the news of his death, a family member was quoted as saying that Kambilichukwu died on Thursday.
“After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and he developed a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital. All efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive,” she added.