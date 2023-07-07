Zamfara Governor trims ministries from 28 to 16

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has signed an Executive Order restructuring the state government ministries from 28 to 16.

According to Sulaiman Bala Idris, the governor’s spokesman, who confirmed this in a statement, the measure is to cut wastage in government and eliminate duplication of functions.

He said the governor signed the Executive Order on Thursday at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Gusau.

The newly approved ministries are those of Agriculture; Budget and Planning; Science and Technology; Environment and Natural Resources; Finance; Health; and Commerce; Trade and Industry,