Zamfara hisbah arrests policeman ‘for being with 3 women’ in hotel

Zamfara hisbah commission says it arrested a police officer and three women allegedly engaged in immorality at a hotel in Gusau, the state capital.

Atiku Zawuyya, chairman of the commission, spoke while parading the suspects at the commission’s headquarters on Monday.

NAN reports that the manager of the hotel was also arrested by officials of the hisbah commission.

Zawuyya said the police officer, who is serving with the central police station in Gusau, was arrested with the three girls in a room at the hotel while allegedly committing acts contrary to the Sharia law.

He said preliminary investigation conducted by the commission showed that one of the three girls is from Kaduna state while the two others are from the same family in Zamfara.

The chairman said the commission had warned the management of the hotel several times against harbouring such people but that it failed to comply with the rules and regulation guiding the operation of hotel business in the state.

Zawuyya said the suspects would be charged to court after full investigation.