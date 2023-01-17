Zamfara PDP guber candidate, Dauda Lawal flags off campaign

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state has flagged off it’s Campaign ahead of February and March Elections

The flag off is to officially kick start Electioneering Campaigns across the one hundred and forty seven wards and Fourteen Local Government areas of the state

The party’s Governorship Candidate Dr. Dauda Lawal and his entourage spent saveral hours on the road before getting to the venue of the rally in Kaura Namoda due to heavy traffic caused by large number of party faithful and Supporters

Dr. Dauda also unveiled his Campaign Manifesto at the event

The PDP flagbearer will be challenging the Incumbent Governor, Bello Matawalle of APC and other Candidates on March 11th.

He said if elected Governor he will give priority to Security, Agriculture and Food Security, Healthcare, Education, Economy and empowerment among other key sectors

The Zamfara Governorship Hopeful adds that the state needs a capable hand who can bring positive change in all aspects of Governance, and he is the man for the job

“My six points manifesto tagged Rescue and Rebuild Zamfara” is centered on Security, Economy, Healthcare, Education Agriculture and Food Security and Empowerment” he said.

” Our people hardly sleep with their two eyes closed due to security challenges”

“The main purpose of my quest to serve my people as Governor is to provide them adequate security, revive agriculture and Industries among others things that will bring our dear state back to life” Dr. Dauda added.

On Political Thuggery and violence, the Zamfara Governorship Hopeful appealed to party members and his supporters to shun any attempt to engage in Political violence, adding that politics is without bitterness

He further sue for peace among Political actors in the state

“If you know you are Dauda’s Supporter or PDP Member or please, do your outmost best and shun any act of trouble during, before and after the elections”

“It pays you nothing to join hand to injure someone or even kill a soul, God will not be happy with you and there’s judgement day” He advised his people

“It pays you nothing to join hand to injure someone or even kill a soul, God will not be happy with you and there’s judgement day” He advised his people

Candidates vying for different Political positions in Northern Zamfara were unveiled to the public at the rally

The people’s Democratic Party through it’s Governorship Candidate sympathize with the people of the state especially those in troubled areas over activities of Armed Bandits and Kidnappers.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones and those still receiving treatment at different health facility as a result of armed bandits attack” Dr. Dauda maintained.

” Those that died, may Allah accept their souls and grant then eternal peace” he added.

Party officials, Candidates vying for different Political positions, party faithful, Supporters and well wishers were all at the Campaign flag off to cheer their Governorship Candidate and all PDPs flag bearers seeking election into various Offices.

With the flag off Campaign by the PDP, The Battle for the Zamfara Government House has taken off in earnest as other Political parties are also expected to launch their Campaigns.