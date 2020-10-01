Zazzau kingmakers begin fresh selection process for Emir

A fresh process to recommend candidates for the office of the Emir of Zazzau has commenced in Kaduna.

Balarabe Abbas, secretary to the state government, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Shehu Idris, the 18th Emir of Zazzau, died on September 20 after a 45-year reign on the throne.

Abbas explained that the Kaduna state government directed a new round of selections following the cancellation of the initial process.

According to him, the process was cancelled because two interested applicants, the bunu Zazzau and the sarkin dajin Zazzau, were excluded.

The bunu Zazzau was said to have complained that he was unable to submit his application because he was told that the window for receipt of applications had closed, while the sarkin dajin Zazzau also protested his exclusion from the process.

“The kingmakers are now meeting to assess all the 13 candidates that indicated interest from all the ruling houses, including the two that were previously excluded,” Abbas said.

“The report of these assessments will be swiftly submitted to the governor for his consideration.”