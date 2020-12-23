Zulum celebrates soldiers who have ‘never been defeated by Boko Haram’

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, has gifted soldiers of the Nigerian’s army’s 151 battalion in Bama with food and other items to celebrate Christmas.

The governor’s gift came a day after he expressed disappointment with troops, following the abduction of about 25 persons in Jakana, on the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway.

But while visiting 151 battalion soldiers on Tuesday, the governor said they have been part of the success story as the battalion has never been defeated by Boko Haram insurgents.

“On the basis of fairness, I treat everyone or group on their own merit. While we have challenges in some areas, we have successes in others, and one of those areas is this 151 battalion because you have never been defeated by Boko Haram since formation,” he said.

“This battalion has largely stabilised all the areas under your jurisdiction here in Bama. I am principally here to on behalf of the government and the people of Borno state, once again, register our appreciation as I have done here before and as often do to other battalions and their brigades across the state.

“All of you have been very gallant and patriotic. We acknowledge all your sacrifices and we also know that you all operate under difficult conditions in different operational locations. We came with our widows might.

“Food will come your way and I have given a message to your commanders which will reach each one of you. Nothing can compensate for your sacrifices. We are grateful and we pray that Allah continues to protect all of you here and all our troops and volunteers and sustain your strength to remain undefeated.”

During the visit, the governor also directed the construction of 200 new homes in Gurusoye, a village behind the battalion’s headquarters, where Boko Haram had destroyed during their occupation.

The new homes, he said, would be for resettlement purposes and to create aesthetics that will attract a productive population for social and economic restoration in the area.