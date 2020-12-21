Zulum hits military over fresh abductions

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, says he is disappointed that security operatives cannot secure a distance of 20 kilometers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu expressway in the state.

On Friday, Boko Haram insurgents abducted 35 commuters near Garin Kuturu in Jakana along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

Speaking on Monday when he visited the location of the attack, Zulum said majority of the attacks within the last two years happened between Auno and Jakana, a distance of about 20 kilometers.

“I have had occasions to defend the Nigerian military in order to boost the morale of commanders and their troops at the front lines because I know the true picture of things,” he said.

“However, I am really disappointed that despite all support from both the federal government and from us in Borno state, our military is failing to secure an area of 20 kilometers, which is the distance between Auno and Jakana.

“And incidentally, majority of Boko Haram attacks along this Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano road, keeps happening between Auno and Jakana. So, if the military cannot secure 20 kilometers, how can they keep us with the hope they will defeat the Boko Haram?

“With all you (journalists), we drove from Maiduguri to here, Jakana. We did not see soldiers on the road. We did not see even our own Rapid Response Squad on this road and they were trained, employed, kitted and paid to protect all Nigerians within their areas of operation and these Nigerians include travelers plying this busy and important road.”

Zulum, however, assured residents along the road that he would hold a security meeting and come up with more measures to secure the highway.

The governor urged the residents to continually support the military by sharing information that would generate credible intelligence on the activities of insurgents.