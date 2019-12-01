Zulum pays surprise visit to Marte, former Boko Haram stronghold

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno state on Saturday, visited the new and old Marte, two major towns in Marte local government area.

Boko haram had been in control of the farming communities where the Chad basin development authority had thousands of farmlands for the federal government irrigation schemes in the 80s.

The LGA was one of the Boko Haram strongholds liberated by the Nigerian military and multinational forces.

Since insurgents attacked Marte in 2013, residents of the local government area have remained displaced, with majority living in Monguno while some others live in Maiduguri, the state capital.

During the visit, Zulum undertook assessment of destruction the insurgents effected on public and private property.

Addressing journalists after completing his assessment, the governor said the state government would fast track the reconstruction in Marte to pave way for the establishment of civil authorities.

Places visited by the governor include the local government secretariat complex, General Hospital, and Government Secondary School, New Marte.

In October, Zulum had hosted a retreat for commissioners, special advisers and other top government officials in Damasak, one of the areas reclaimed from Boko Haram.

The governor had said his choice of Damasak was to bring the government officials in touch with the realities on ground.