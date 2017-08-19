Abikoye resumes as High Commissioner to Ghana, promises improved ties

Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Olufemi Abikoye has presented Letter of Credence to President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

The colourful ceremony took place at the Flagstaff House, Accra, Ghana, on Friday, August 18, 2017.

During brief talks that followed, Ambassador Abikoye, expressed confidence that the presentation of Letter of Credence will open new chapter to further enhance bilateral ties between Nigerian and Ghana.

The High Commissioner, also highlighted Nigeria and Ghana’s stance against corruption, promising “to work towards addressing the little irritants in the relations between the two countries.”

He also discussed Nigeria’s role at the multilateral level, especially in the area of international peacekeeping as well enforcements in Africa and other parts of the world.

Ambassador Abikoye, recalled special bond of friendship shared by Nigeria and Ghana, even prior to independence, assuring of an improved relationship during his tenure as High Commissioner to the country.

Responding, President Nana Akufo-Addo, acknowledged the “fraternal relations between his country and Nigeria”, saying that the first time he visited Nigerian was in 2016.

President Akufo-Addo, commenced President Muhammadu Buhari for his exemplary and visionary leadership, emphasising “the importance of Nigeria – Ghana’s role in advancing economic integration in the West African region.”

Prior to formal presentation of Letter of Credence, Ambassador Abikoye, had received salute from the Brigade of Guards of Ghana Armed Forces.