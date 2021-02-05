Friday, February 5, 2021.

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun

Gov. Oyetola directs LG chairmen to vacate office

Akinade Adepoju
Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has directed local council chairmen and political office holders in all local government and development areas of the state to vacate their offices. Oyetola, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, on Friday in Osogbo, directed them to hand...
Court

My husband uses ”charms” on me, woman alleges in court

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. House punishes Republican congresswoman over incendiary remarks

Gunmen

FCT police launch manhunt for kidnappers of journalist, neighbour’s child

Nigerian Troops

Troops thwart Boko Haram’s attempt on Gamboru Ngala, recover guntruck others

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun

Gov. Oyetola directs LG chairmen to vacate office

Akinade Adepoju
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. House punishes Republican congresswoman over incendiary remarks

SSANU-protest

SSANU, NASU begin nationwide strike Feb. 5 – Officials

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Why IGP Adamu’s tenure extension by Buhari is illegal – Adegboruwa

Buhari with the ex-service chiefs

Buhari nominates Olonisakin, Buratai as ambassadors

Sunday Igboho

Igboho’s supporters raise N4.9m in 19 hours for purchase of buses

Abubakar Malami

CSO sues Malami over asset-tracing law, says it violates EFCC and ICPC Acts

Pastor Tunde Bakare

I didn’t say Buhari has disappointed Nigerians – Tunde Bakare

Marjorie Taylor Greene

In uneasy truce, House Republicans fail to punish Greene or Cheney

Bisi-Akande

Caretaker leadership in APC abnormal, says Akande

Abdulaziz Yari

EFCC grills Yari, ex-Zamfara governor, over ‘corruption’

Femi Gbajabiamila

Gbaja advocates dialogue to address rising tension over insecurity

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, APC national caretaker chairman

It’s not in APC’s plan to field Jonathan in 2023 – Buni

Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo should leave if he’s not allowed to perform, says Bakare

Olisa Agbakoba

‘Regional autonomy will address our diversity challenge,’ Agbakoba writes Buhari

Sule Lamido

APC govs who want Jonathan as president in 2023 are hypocrites – Lamido

Gov. Dapo Abiodun

Abiodun calls for unity in diversity, as Ogun marks 45th anniversary

Myanmar doctors protesting Aung San Suu Kyi ouster

Myanmar doctors stop work to protest coup as UN considers response

Herders

Herders/farmers Crisis: FG must bail out herders, says MURIC

Kayode Ogundele
The Federal Government has been tasked to do more than it is doing presently to address the burning issue of insecurity in the country. The advice came from the Nigerian Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which wants FG to give the cattle rearing industry enough...
Peter Obi

Obi faults FG’s poverty eradication strategies

Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat (right) presenting a souvenir to Chief Commercial Officer/Group Vice President, Africa, Elsewedy Electric, Mr. Mohammed Atef

Lagos to support firm on energy devt., job creation

Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy

FG extends deadline for NIN-SIM linkage by eight weeks

DSTV

MultiChoice slashes price on DStv, GOtv decoders

Gov. Sanwo-Olu and others sign the N100bn bond

Lagos raises N100bn bond to finance infrastructure

Kayode Ogundele
Lagos State Government has opened a new chapter in its stride towards attaining self-sustenance in finance and governance. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, signed documents for the issuance of N100.33 billion bond, which the State raised from capital market to fund infrastructure and pressing capital projects. At a signing ceremony...
Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho

Mourinho unhappy with referee as Chelsea continue fine start under Tuchel

BBC
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho criticised referee Andre Marriner's performance after his side lost at home to Chelsea, who continued their unbeaten start under new boss Thomas Tuchel and moved into the Premier League's top six. Jorginho's first-half penalty, awarded after Eric Dier clumsily upended Timo Werner, gave the Blues a...
Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira: Germany World Cup winner joins Hertha Berlin from Juventus

Lionel Messi

Messi scores 650th Barcelona goal with brilliant free-kick against Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi

Barcelona deny leaking Messi’s contract

Manchester United remain unbeaten away from Old Trafford in the Premier League in 2020-21

Man Utd lose ground at top with draw at Arsenal

Lukaku and Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic, Lukaku escape extra ban for Milan derby confrontation

Roberto Firmino tapped Liverpool ahead with his fifth goal in his last six Premier League matches against Spurs

Champions Liverpool return to EPL top four after whacking Tottenham

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal sign Real Madrid midfielder, Martin Odegaard on loan

This Milan derby was the 25th meeting between the two sides in the Coppa Italia

Eriksen scores late as Lukaku, Ibrahimovic clash in fiery Milan derby

Bukayo Saka has scored four goals in his past six Premier League games

Arteta dedicates Arsenal win to absent Aubameyang

Thomas Tuchel, PSG Coach

Chelsea appoint Thomas Tuchel as coach after Lampard sacking

Frank Lampard

Chelsea sack manager, Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel expected to replace him

Sunday Igboho

Herding and the Drumbeats of War, By Semiu Okanlawon

Semiu Okanlawon
Once again, Nigeria is tottering at the precipice. The last time I felt this way was 1993 after the annulment of the June 12 presidential election and an implosion hung precariously in the polity after the mandate of late Moshood Abiola was annulled. The events that followed that, fed...
Sadia Umar-Farouk

N-power: Sadiya Umar Farouq delivers a fitting exit strategy – Dapo Bruce

Hadiza Bala Usman

Bala Usman’s appointment: A reward for service by Kayode Oluwatoyin

Nigerian armed forces

Security checklist as Nigeria marks armed forces Remembrance Day – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari’s New Year Message

Bishop Mathew Kukah

What Kukah said about Buhari that sparked reactions + The Full Text

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari’s 2020 Christmas Message to Nigerians

President-Muhammadu Buhari

[email protected]: If only we knew this president, by Femi Adesina

