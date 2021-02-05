[vc_row][vc_column]
Trending Now
LATEST
NEWS
Gov. Oyetola directs LG chairmen to vacate office
Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has directed local council chairmen and political office holders in all local government and development areas of the state to vacate their offices. Oyetola, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, on Friday in Osogbo, directed them to hand...
POLITICS
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
Herders/farmers Crisis: FG must bail out herders, says MURIC
The Federal Government has been tasked to do more than it is doing presently to address the burning issue of insecurity in the country. The advice came from the Nigerian Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which wants FG to give the cattle rearing industry enough...
CORPORATE SCORECARD
Lagos raises N100bn bond to finance infrastructure
Lagos State Government has opened a new chapter in its stride towards attaining self-sustenance in finance and governance. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, signed documents for the issuance of N100.33 billion bond, which the State raised from capital market to fund infrastructure and pressing capital projects. At a signing ceremony...
FINANCE TIPS
SPORTS
Mourinho unhappy with referee as Chelsea continue fine start under Tuchel
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho criticised referee Andre Marriner's performance after his side lost at home to Chelsea, who continued their unbeaten start under new boss Thomas Tuchel and moved into the Premier League's top six. Jorginho's first-half penalty, awarded after Eric Dier clumsily upended Timo Werner, gave the Blues a...
HEALTH
RECENT POSTS
FOREIGN
GUEST WRITERS
Herding and the Drumbeats of War, By Semiu Okanlawon
Once again, Nigeria is tottering at the precipice. The last time I felt this way was 1993 after the annulment of the June 12 presidential election and an implosion hung precariously in the polity after the mandate of late Moshood Abiola was annulled. The events that followed that, fed...