Adeboye visits Buhari in London

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja House in London.

Pastor Adeboye joins the long list of dignitaries that have visited the President since he left for London on medical vacation for over 100 days.

The picture shows the clergyman showing President Buhari his book which is assumed to be written by 40 authors in Pastor Adeboye’s honor and recently launched at the Redeemed Camp in Lagos.

Other guests who have called on the President are Governors, APC chieftains and yesterday the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara paid him a visit.

Also, the Arch Bishop of Canterbury a man known as a close friend of the President visited him.