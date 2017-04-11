David Mark breaks silence on PDP crisis, vows to remain

Former senate president, David Mark, has broken his silence on the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that the crisis persisted because major actors in the peace talks were not coming with open hands.

In a statement by Paul Mumeh, his media aide, Mark vowed to remain in the party despite the challenges. He also criticised those who have been leaving the party.

Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of Kaduna state, and Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno state, are laying claims to the topmost office in the party, though Sheriff has an appeal court ruling in his favour.

“The problems in the PDP remain intractable because some of the combatants are not coming with an open mind for reconciliation,” he said.

“No matter the difficulties and challenges, I will remain in the PDP. I am convinced about the party’s ideology.

“The party’s ideology is to among other things keep Nigeria united, progressive, peaceful and a nation where every citizen is free to live and pursue his or her legitimate ambition without fear of molestation or intimidation in any part before I joined in 1998.

“PDP will come out stronger from this crisis. Those cross carpeting at will have no direction. They have no respect for political ideology.”

He said those defecting were doing a disservice to democracy, adding that the only way to sustain “our democratic culture is to be consistent with political ideology instead of dancing to the whims and caprices of any government in power”.

Mark urged his party members to work hard and remain steadfast on the forthcoming local government elections in Benue.

“I want you to go to the field and work hard for the election. We must say no to any electoral malpractices. You must not allow them to manipulate the process,” he said.

“We crave for a free, fair and credible election so that the wish of the people will prevail.”

Follow Us

”