EFCC begins investigation of failed federal road projects in South-East

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has initiated investigations into failed federal road contracts in the South-East.

The commission has invited all contractors awarded various road contracts by the Federal Government for questioning.

The EFCC’s Zonal Head of Operations, Johnson Babalola, said this on Tuesday in Enugu while briefing journalists on the activities of the commission in the past seven months in the area.

Babalola said that probe became necessary in view of the deplorable condition of the roads in the zone.

“The deplorable condition of federal roads in the South-East has caught our attention. The zone has one of the poorest roads in the country. Yet, the contracts were awarded.

“So, we have invited the contractors and we are currently inspecting their records. Everything that surrounds the award of the contracts and execution of the roads will be probed.”

Babalola urged members of the public to avail the commission of useful information that would aid it to do the investigation.

He said that the whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government still subsisted and urged the people to leverage on it.

“We solicit for useful information from members of the public in order to get to the root of the investigation we have started.”

He said that anyone, including contractors, politicians or ordinary Nigerians found culpable during the investigation would be prosecuted.

Babalola also said that the zonal office had created an office at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to checkmate money laundering.

He said that the effort was in partnership with other sister agencies that had roles at the airport.

He said that the EFCC, under the supervision of Ibrahim Magu, had recorded significant feat in the onslaught against corruption.

Babalola attributed the success story of the commission to the zeal of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been at the vanguard of the fight.

“Since the inception of this administration there has been resurgence in financial crime fight.”

Babalola said that though the commission’s successes had drawn the ire of some politicians and their cronies, the commission was not deterred.